ESPN host has UB men reaching the Elite Eight
How far will the University at Buffalo men's basketball team go in the NCAA Tournament?
The News' Mark Gaughan writes, "Go ahead, dream big. Dream of a deep run."
ESPN's Rece Davis, during the network's NCAA special Sunday night, projected that UB would reach the Elite Eight in the West region. That would set up a matchup with top-seeded Gonzaga, which enters the team at 30-3. UB is 31-3.
Here is the visual evidence of Davis' prognostication:
I like the way you think, Rece Davis! #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/edEbQW2rNz
— Jon Fuller (@UBJonFuller) March 18, 2019
