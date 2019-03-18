STRIEWING, Wayne A.

STRIEWING - Wayne A. Corfu, suddenly, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Son of the late Harold and Lillian (Bobenread) Striewing; father of Tyler Striewing (John Gleason); former spouse of Lisa Wilson and Jennifer Silvestri; brother of William (late Dorothy) Striewing, Craig (Marcia) Striewing, Gary (Jackie) Striewing and Debora Striewing. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Friends may call Tuesday, March 19th from 2-7 PM at High Point Community Church, 1163 Main Rd., Corfu, NY. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 20th at 11 AM at the church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements by C. B. Beach