Starry Night in the Garden announces headliner for 2019

Four years ago, Andy Grammer made fans swoon at his performance at Starry Night in the Garden, Star 102.5 FM's annual fundraiser at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. And why mess with something that works?

Encouraged by feedback from the memorable 2015 show, Grammer will return to the Gardens for Starry Night in the Garden 2019, slated for 5 p.m. June 26 at 2655 South Park Ave. General admission tickets are $50, on sale now, with further options all the way up to $250.

"Though he showed plenty of range in his vocals and versatility on the stage as he played both guitar and keyboards, there was little doubt by the end of the show, that Andy Grammer’s fan base loves with their eyes as much as with their ears," reads a Buffalo News review from that 2015 show.

Grammer headlined the first weekend at Rec Room, which opened Oct. 12 at 79 W. Chippewa St., selling out his intimate gig.

Starry Night in the Garden also includes food and beverage samplings, a souvenir wine glass and a full lineup of musicians; expect more of the bill to be announced soon.

Past lineups for Starry Night in the Garden:

2018: Mat Kearney with Rozzi, Milck

2017: LeAnn Rimes with James T.W. and JohnnySwim

2016: American Authors with Ben Rector and Birdy

2015: Andy Grammer with Katy Tiz and The Veronicas

2014: A Great Big World with Kodaline

