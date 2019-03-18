Section VI Football unveils its 2019 schedule
Are you ready for some football?
The Section VI Football Federation unveiled its schedule and divisions for the 2019 season, which will kick off Sept. 5 with two games followed by a 22-game Friday night slate Sept. 6 and nine games Sept. 7.
Highlights of the schedule include:
• Defending state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama opens at Sherman at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 against Maple Grove in a rematch of last year’s sectional final.
• State Class A runner-up West Seneca East opens at Amherst at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
• The Thursday games to open the season feature Niagara Wheatfield visiting North Tonawanda and Bishop Timon-St. Jude heading to Elma to face Iroquois.
Timon’s first three opponents are nonleaguers against Section VI teams with Akron visiting Tifft Farm on Sept. 13. The Tigers visit Wilson on Sept. 20.
Public schools also agreed to play nonleaguers versus St. Joe’s and Cardinal O’Hara. St. Joe’s hosts Bennett on Sept. 14. The two opened the season against each other last year. McKinley visits O’Hara on Sept. 21.
While Frewsburg will play eight-man football with Section V teams in a still-to-be-determined schedule, it will visit Maple Grove in a Week 7 nonleague game. The Red Dragons agreed to play the eight-man game on Oct. 18.
Other items of note:
- Each classification will begin postseason in Week 8. Last year’s division breakdowns based on enrollment numbers resulted in Classes AA and D playing eight-week regular seasons and beginning the playoffs with Week 9 semifinals, while Classes A, B and C had quarterfinal games during Week 8.
- With 20 teams in Class B, the section opted to divide into four divisions with five teams. The top two finishers in each division make playoffs.
- Class A returns to two divisions of eight teams. Class C will consist of South and North divisions as usual. Class D bulks from four to six teams with the top two receiving a bye into semifinals.
- Class AA consists of nine teams, including three-time defending champion Lancaster. Frontier and Jamestown return after dropping to A-1 last year. Williamsville North departs Class AA for A-1.
2019 SECTION VI FOOTBALL FEDERATION SCHEDULE
WEEK 1
THURSDAY 9/5
Niagara-Wheatfield @ North Tonawanda
Timon @ Iroquois
FRIDAY 9/6 SATURDAY 9/7
Frontier @ Orchard Park Niagara Falls @ Lockport
Clarence @ Bennett/City (@ AH) West Seneca West @ Kenmore West
Hutch Tech/City @ Lancaster Tonawanda @ Lackawanna (CG) 1:00
Sweet Home @ Williamsville South Maryvale @ Cleve-Hill
West Seneca East @ Amherst Maple Grove @ CSP (@SH) 1:30
Williamsville East @ Hamburg Catt/LV @ JFK 1:30
McKinley @ Williamsville North Portville @ CV/Falconer (@CV) 1:30
Starpoint @ Kenmore East Burgard @ Pioneer 7:00
Grand Island @ South Park (@ RF) Jamestown @ III-Baldwinsville (Dome) 2:00
Dunkirk @ Olean (CG)
East Aurora/Holl @ Springville /WV (CG)
Newfane @ Albion (CG)
Alden @ Depew (CG)
Eden @ Lake Shore (CG) 6:30
MCS/HS @ Cheektowaga (CG)
Medina/Lyn/BK @ Lew-Port (CG)
Silver Creek @ Akron
Wilson @ Roy-Hart
All-Limestone @ Frank/Ell (@ FR)
Southwestern @ Ch. Lake/West/Broc
Gowanda/PV @ Fredonia
Randolph @ Salamanca
FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted
SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00 pm unless noted
Nonleague Game
WEEK 2
FRIDAY 9/13 SATURDAY 9/14
Hutch Tech/City @ Jamestown Orchard Park @ Lockport
Clarence @ Frontier Bennett/City @ St. Joes 1:00
Sweet Home @ West Seneca East Lancaster @ Niagara Falls
Kenmore East @ Grand Island Wilson @ JFK 1:30
Williamsville South @ Starpoint Eden/NC @ Lackawanna
Hamburg @ West Seneca West Maryvale @ Burgard (CG) 1:00 (@ RF)
Kenmore West @ McKinley (RF) Williamsville North @ Niagara-Wheatfield
North Tonawanda @ Williamsville East Alden @ Newfane
Depew @ Tonawanda (CG) CSP @ Silver Creek/For 7:00
Amherst @ South Park (@AH)
Iroquois @ Medina/Lyn/BK
MCS/HS @ Dunkirk 7:30
Lake Shore @ East Aurora/Holland
Pioneer @ Olean (CG)
Lew-Port @ Cheektowaga
Springville/WV @ Albion
Cleve-Hill @ Roy-Hart
Akron @ Timon
Fredonia @ All-Limestone
Ch. Lake/West/Broc @ Gowanda/PV
Southwestern @ Portville
Salamanca @ Catt/LV
Frank/Ell @ Randolph
Maple Grove @ CV/Falconer (@ Falc)
FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted
SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00pm unless noted
Non-League Game
WEEK 3
THURSDAY 9/19
Williamsville East @ West Seneca West
Cleve-Hill @ Akron 6:00
FRIDAY 9/20 SATURDAY 9/21
Jamestown @ Bennett/City (AH) Niagara Falls @ Hutch Tech 1:00 (@RF)
Lancaster @ Clarence Orchard Park @ Niagara-Wheatfield
Lockport @ Frontier North Tonawanda @ Kenmore West
West Seneca East @ Starpoint McKinley @ O’Hara 1:00
South Park @ Kenmore East Silver Creek @ JFK 1:30
Grand Island @ Sweet Home Fredonia @ CV/Falconer (@ CV) 1:30
Amherst @ Williamsville South
Williamsville North @ Hamburg
Tonawanda @ Burgard (@ RF)
Roy-Hart @ Alden
Newfane @ Eden/NC
MCS/HS @ Iroquois
Medina/Lyn/BK @ Maryvale
Lake Shore @ Dunkirk 7:30
Pioneer @ Lew-Port
Cheektowaga @ East Aurora/Holland
Olean @ Randolph
Lackawanna @ Springville/WV
Albion @ Depew
Timon @ Wilson
All-Limestone @ Southwestern
Portville @ Ch. Lake/West/Broc
Gowanda/PV @ Salamanca
Catt/LV @ Maple Grove
CSP @ Frank/Ell (@ ELL)
FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted
SATURDAY GAME T
FRIDAY 9/27 SATURDAY 9/28
Frontier @ Hutch Tech/City (@RF) Bennett/City @ Orchard Park 1:00pm
Jamestown @ Clarence Lancaster @ Lockport
Niagara Falls @ Penfield (5) Starpoint @ Sweet Home 1:30
South Park @ West Seneca East Burgard @ Newfane
Kenmore East @ Amherst MCS/HS @ Canisius 1:00pm
Hamburg @ Niagara-Wheatfield Albion @ Lackawanna
Williamsville South @ Grand Island Silver Creek/For @ Cleve-Hill
West Seneca West @ Williamsville North Catt/LV @ CSP (@Cly) 1:30
Kenmore West @ Williamsville East
McKinley @ North Tonawanda
Tonawanda @ Alden
Springville/WV @ Eden/NC
Maryvale @ Iroquois
Dunkirk @ Medina/Lyn/BK
Lew-Port @ Lake Shore
Cheektowaga @ Pioneer
East Aurora/Holland @ Roy-Hart
Depew @ Olean
Akron @ Wilson
All-Limestone @ Gowanda/PV
CV/Falconer @ Ch. Lake/West/Brocton
Salamanca @ Portville
Southwestern @ Fredonia
Maple Grove @ Randolph
JFK @ Frank/Ell (@ FR)
FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted
SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00pm unless noted
Nonleague Game
WEEK 5
THURSDAY 10/3
Clarence @ Williamsville North
East Aurora/Holland @ Lew-Port 6:30
FRIDAY 10/4 SATURDAY 10/5
Hutch Tech/City @ Orchard Park Frontier @ Niagara Falls 12:00
Bennett/City @ Lancaster Niagara-Wheatfield @ Kenmore West
Lockport @ Jamestown
West Seneca East @ Kenmore East
Starpoint @ South Park (@ AH)
Grand Island @ Cheektowaga
Williamsville East @ Williamsville South
Sweet Home @ Amherst
North Tonawanda @ West Seneca West
Hamburg @ McKinley (@ RF)
Newfane @ Tonawanda
Burgard @ Eden/NC
Iroquois @ Alden (CG)
MCS/HS @ Medina/Lyn/Bk 7:30
Maryvale @ Dunkirk 7:30
Pioneer @ Lake Shore
Olean @ Albion
Springville/WV @ Depew
Lackawanna @ Southwestern
Cleve-Hill @ Wilson
JFK @ Akron
Roy-Hart @ Silver Creek/For
Portville @ All-Limestone
CV/Falconer @ Gowanda/PV
CSP @ Salamanca
WEEK 6
THURSDAY 10/10
Kenmore East @ Sweet Home
FRIDAY 10/11 SATURDAY 10/12
Orchard Park @ Lancaster Hutch Tech/City @ South Park 1:00 @AH
Bennett/City @ Frontier Jamestown @ Niagara Falls
Lockport @ Clarence West Seneca West @ Niagara-Wheatfield
Williamsville South @ West Seneca East Lew-Port @ Newfane (CG)
Kenmore West @ Hamburg Depew @ Lackawanna 1:00
Grand Island @ Starpoint Cleve-Hill @ CSP (@ Pan) 1:30
McKinley @ Williamsville East Roy-Hart @ JFK 1:30
Williamsville North @ North Tonawanda Albion @ Amherst
McKinley @ Williamsville East
Eden/NC @ Tonawanda
Alden @ Burgard (@ RF)
Dunkirk @ Iroquois
Medina/Lyn/BK @ Akron
MCS/HS @ Maryvale
Lake Shore @ Cheektowaga
East Aurora/Holland @ Pioneer
Olean @ Springville/WV
Wilson @ Silver Creek/For
All-Limestone @ CV/Falconer
Ch. Lake/West/Brocton @ Randolph
Portville @ Fredonia
Southwestern @ Gowanda/PV
Salamanca @ Maple Grove
Frank/Ell @ Catt/LV
FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00 pm unless noted
SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00 pm unless noted
Nonleague Game
WEEK 7
THURSDAY 10/17
Eden/NC @ Alden
FRIDAY 10/18 SATURDAY 10/19
Orchard Park @ Jamestown Starpoint @ Lockport
Niagara Falls @ Bennett/City (@AH) Clarence @ Hutch Tech/City 1:00 (@AH)
Lancaster @ Depew 7:30 MCS/HS @ Burgard 1:00 (@RF)
Hamburg @ Frontier JFK @ Cleve-Hill
West seneca East @ West Seneca West Randolph @ CSP (@Cly) 1:30
Sweet Home @ Lake Shore Kenmore East @ Kenmore West
Amherst @ Grand Island
South Park @ Williamsville South
Penfield (5) @ Lew-Port
Tonawanda @ North Tonawanda 6:00 pm
Williamsville East @ Williamsville North
Niagara-Wheatfield @ McKinley (@ RF)
Newfane @ Wilson
Iroquois @ East Aurora/Holland (CG)
Medina/Lyn/Bk @ Albion (CG)
Cheektowaga @ Maryvale (CG)
Fredonia @ Dunkirk 7:30
Frewsburg @ Maple Grove (8Man)
Springville/WV @ Pioneer (CG)
Lackawanna @ Olean
Akron @ Roy-Hart
Catt/LV @ Silver Creek/For
Ch. Lake/West/Brocton @ All-Limestone
CV/Falconer @ Southwestern
Gowanda/PV @ Portville Nonleague Game
Frank/Ell @ Salamanca
FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7 p.m. unless noted
SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2 p.m. unless noted
Here are the division alignments for the 2019 season.
AA A1 A2
Hutch Tech/City Williamsville North Kenmore East
Bennett/City West Seneca West Sweet Home
Niagara Falls Niagara Wheatfield Grand Island
Lancaster Kenmore West Williamsville South
Orchard Park McKinley South Park
Jamestown North Tonawanda Starpoint
Clarence Hamburg Amherst
Lockport Williamsville East West Seneca East
Frontier
B1 B2 B3 B4
Lake Shore Iroquois Olean Tonawanda
Pioneer Medina/Lyn/BK Springville/WV Burgard
Cheektowaga WNY Maritime/HS Albion Alden
East Aurora/Holland Maryvale Depew Newfane
Lew-Port Dunkirk Lackawanna Eden/NC
C SOUTH C NORTH D 8 MAN
Fredonia Akron Catt/Little Valley Frewsburg
Southwestern Roy-Hart Frank/Ell
Ch. Lake/West/Brocton Cleve-Hill Salamanca
Falconer/Cass. Valley JFK Randolph
All-Limestone Wilson Maple Grove
Gowanda/Pine Valley Silver Creek/Forest. CSP
Portville
