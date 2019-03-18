Section VI Football unveils its 2019 schedule

Are you ready for some football?

The Section VI Football Federation unveiled its schedule and divisions for the 2019 season, which will kick off Sept. 5 with two games followed by a 22-game Friday night slate Sept. 6 and nine games Sept. 7.

Highlights of the schedule include:

• Defending state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama opens at Sherman at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 against Maple Grove in a rematch of last year’s sectional final.

• State Class A runner-up West Seneca East opens at Amherst at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

• The Thursday games to open the season feature Niagara Wheatfield visiting North Tonawanda and Bishop Timon-St. Jude heading to Elma to face Iroquois.

Timon’s first three opponents are nonleaguers against Section VI teams with Akron visiting Tifft Farm on Sept. 13. The Tigers visit Wilson on Sept. 20.

Public schools also agreed to play nonleaguers versus St. Joe’s and Cardinal O’Hara. St. Joe’s hosts Bennett on Sept. 14. The two opened the season against each other last year. McKinley visits O’Hara on Sept. 21.

While Frewsburg will play eight-man football with Section V teams in a still-to-be-determined schedule, it will visit Maple Grove in a Week 7 nonleague game. The Red Dragons agreed to play the eight-man game on Oct. 18.

Other items of note:

Each classification will begin postseason in Week 8. Last year’s division breakdowns based on enrollment numbers resulted in Classes AA and D playing eight-week regular seasons and beginning the playoffs with Week 9 semifinals, while Classes A, B and C had quarterfinal games during Week 8.

With 20 teams in Class B, the section opted to divide into four divisions with five teams. The top two finishers in each division make playoffs.

Class A returns to two divisions of eight teams. Class C will consist of South and North divisions as usual. Class D bulks from four to six teams with the top two receiving a bye into semifinals.

Class AA consists of nine teams, including three-time defending champion Lancaster. Frontier and Jamestown return after dropping to A-1 last year. Williamsville North departs Class AA for A-1.

2019 SECTION VI FOOTBALL FEDERATION SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

THURSDAY 9/5

Niagara-Wheatfield @ North Tonawanda

Timon @ Iroquois

FRIDAY 9/6 SATURDAY 9/7

Frontier @ Orchard Park Niagara Falls @ Lockport

Clarence @ Bennett/City (@ AH) West Seneca West @ Kenmore West

Hutch Tech/City @ Lancaster Tonawanda @ Lackawanna (CG) 1:00

Sweet Home @ Williamsville South Maryvale @ Cleve-Hill

West Seneca East @ Amherst Maple Grove @ CSP (@SH) 1:30

Williamsville East @ Hamburg Catt/LV @ JFK 1:30

McKinley @ Williamsville North Portville @ CV/Falconer (@CV) 1:30

Starpoint @ Kenmore East Burgard @ Pioneer 7:00

Grand Island @ South Park (@ RF) Jamestown @ III-Baldwinsville (Dome) 2:00

Dunkirk @ Olean (CG)

East Aurora/Holl @ Springville /WV (CG)

Newfane @ Albion (CG)

Alden @ Depew (CG)

Eden @ Lake Shore (CG) 6:30

MCS/HS @ Cheektowaga (CG)

Medina/Lyn/BK @ Lew-Port (CG)

Silver Creek @ Akron

Wilson @ Roy-Hart

All-Limestone @ Frank/Ell (@ FR)

Southwestern @ Ch. Lake/West/Broc

Gowanda/PV @ Fredonia

Randolph @ Salamanca

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00 pm unless noted

Nonleague Game

WEEK 2

FRIDAY 9/13 SATURDAY 9/14

Hutch Tech/City @ Jamestown Orchard Park @ Lockport

Clarence @ Frontier Bennett/City @ St. Joes 1:00

Sweet Home @ West Seneca East Lancaster @ Niagara Falls

Kenmore East @ Grand Island Wilson @ JFK 1:30

Williamsville South @ Starpoint Eden/NC @ Lackawanna

Hamburg @ West Seneca West Maryvale @ Burgard (CG) 1:00 (@ RF)

Kenmore West @ McKinley (RF) Williamsville North @ Niagara-Wheatfield

North Tonawanda @ Williamsville East Alden @ Newfane

Depew @ Tonawanda (CG) CSP @ Silver Creek/For 7:00

Amherst @ South Park (@AH)

Iroquois @ Medina/Lyn/BK

MCS/HS @ Dunkirk 7:30

Lake Shore @ East Aurora/Holland

Pioneer @ Olean (CG)

Lew-Port @ Cheektowaga

Springville/WV @ Albion

Cleve-Hill @ Roy-Hart

Akron @ Timon

Fredonia @ All-Limestone

Ch. Lake/West/Broc @ Gowanda/PV

Southwestern @ Portville

Salamanca @ Catt/LV

Frank/Ell @ Randolph

Maple Grove @ CV/Falconer (@ Falc)

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00pm unless noted

Non-League Game

WEEK 3

THURSDAY 9/19

Williamsville East @ West Seneca West

Cleve-Hill @ Akron 6:00

FRIDAY 9/20 SATURDAY 9/21

Jamestown @ Bennett/City (AH) Niagara Falls @ Hutch Tech 1:00 (@RF)

Lancaster @ Clarence Orchard Park @ Niagara-Wheatfield

Lockport @ Frontier North Tonawanda @ Kenmore West

West Seneca East @ Starpoint McKinley @ O’Hara 1:00

South Park @ Kenmore East Silver Creek @ JFK 1:30

Grand Island @ Sweet Home Fredonia @ CV/Falconer (@ CV) 1:30

Amherst @ Williamsville South

Williamsville North @ Hamburg

Tonawanda @ Burgard (@ RF)

Roy-Hart @ Alden

Newfane @ Eden/NC

MCS/HS @ Iroquois

Medina/Lyn/BK @ Maryvale

Lake Shore @ Dunkirk 7:30

Pioneer @ Lew-Port

Cheektowaga @ East Aurora/Holland

Olean @ Randolph

Lackawanna @ Springville/WV

Albion @ Depew

Timon @ Wilson

All-Limestone @ Southwestern

Portville @ Ch. Lake/West/Broc

Gowanda/PV @ Salamanca

Catt/LV @ Maple Grove

CSP @ Frank/Ell (@ ELL)

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME T

FRIDAY 9/27 SATURDAY 9/28

Frontier @ Hutch Tech/City (@RF) Bennett/City @ Orchard Park 1:00pm

Jamestown @ Clarence Lancaster @ Lockport

Niagara Falls @ Penfield (5) Starpoint @ Sweet Home 1:30

South Park @ West Seneca East Burgard @ Newfane

Kenmore East @ Amherst MCS/HS @ Canisius 1:00pm

Hamburg @ Niagara-Wheatfield Albion @ Lackawanna

Williamsville South @ Grand Island Silver Creek/For @ Cleve-Hill

West Seneca West @ Williamsville North Catt/LV @ CSP (@Cly) 1:30

Kenmore West @ Williamsville East

McKinley @ North Tonawanda

Tonawanda @ Alden

Springville/WV @ Eden/NC

Maryvale @ Iroquois

Dunkirk @ Medina/Lyn/BK

Lew-Port @ Lake Shore

Cheektowaga @ Pioneer

East Aurora/Holland @ Roy-Hart

Depew @ Olean

Akron @ Wilson

All-Limestone @ Gowanda/PV

CV/Falconer @ Ch. Lake/West/Brocton

Salamanca @ Portville

Southwestern @ Fredonia

Maple Grove @ Randolph

JFK @ Frank/Ell (@ FR)

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00pm unless noted

Nonleague Game

WEEK 5

THURSDAY 10/3

Clarence @ Williamsville North

East Aurora/Holland @ Lew-Port 6:30

FRIDAY 10/4 SATURDAY 10/5

Hutch Tech/City @ Orchard Park Frontier @ Niagara Falls 12:00

Bennett/City @ Lancaster Niagara-Wheatfield @ Kenmore West

Lockport @ Jamestown

West Seneca East @ Kenmore East

Starpoint @ South Park (@ AH)

Grand Island @ Cheektowaga

Williamsville East @ Williamsville South

Sweet Home @ Amherst

North Tonawanda @ West Seneca West

Hamburg @ McKinley (@ RF)

Newfane @ Tonawanda

Burgard @ Eden/NC

Iroquois @ Alden (CG)

MCS/HS @ Medina/Lyn/Bk 7:30

Maryvale @ Dunkirk 7:30

Pioneer @ Lake Shore

Olean @ Albion

Springville/WV @ Depew

Lackawanna @ Southwestern

Cleve-Hill @ Wilson

JFK @ Akron

Roy-Hart @ Silver Creek/For

Portville @ All-Limestone

CV/Falconer @ Gowanda/PV

CSP @ Salamanca

WEEK 6

THURSDAY 10/10

Kenmore East @ Sweet Home

FRIDAY 10/11 SATURDAY 10/12

Orchard Park @ Lancaster Hutch Tech/City @ South Park 1:00 @AH

Bennett/City @ Frontier Jamestown @ Niagara Falls

Lockport @ Clarence West Seneca West @ Niagara-Wheatfield

Williamsville South @ West Seneca East Lew-Port @ Newfane (CG)

Kenmore West @ Hamburg Depew @ Lackawanna 1:00

Grand Island @ Starpoint Cleve-Hill @ CSP (@ Pan) 1:30

McKinley @ Williamsville East Roy-Hart @ JFK 1:30

Williamsville North @ North Tonawanda Albion @ Amherst

McKinley @ Williamsville East

Eden/NC @ Tonawanda

Alden @ Burgard (@ RF)

Dunkirk @ Iroquois

Medina/Lyn/BK @ Akron

MCS/HS @ Maryvale

Lake Shore @ Cheektowaga

East Aurora/Holland @ Pioneer

Olean @ Springville/WV

Wilson @ Silver Creek/For

All-Limestone @ CV/Falconer

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton @ Randolph

Portville @ Fredonia

Southwestern @ Gowanda/PV

Salamanca @ Maple Grove

Frank/Ell @ Catt/LV

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00 pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00 pm unless noted

Nonleague Game

WEEK 7

THURSDAY 10/17

Eden/NC @ Alden

FRIDAY 10/18 SATURDAY 10/19

Orchard Park @ Jamestown Starpoint @ Lockport

Niagara Falls @ Bennett/City (@AH) Clarence @ Hutch Tech/City 1:00 (@AH)

Lancaster @ Depew 7:30 MCS/HS @ Burgard 1:00 (@RF)

Hamburg @ Frontier JFK @ Cleve-Hill

West seneca East @ West Seneca West Randolph @ CSP (@Cly) 1:30

Sweet Home @ Lake Shore Kenmore East @ Kenmore West

Amherst @ Grand Island

South Park @ Williamsville South

Penfield (5) @ Lew-Port

Tonawanda @ North Tonawanda 6:00 pm

Williamsville East @ Williamsville North

Niagara-Wheatfield @ McKinley (@ RF)

Newfane @ Wilson

Iroquois @ East Aurora/Holland (CG)

Medina/Lyn/Bk @ Albion (CG)

Cheektowaga @ Maryvale (CG)

Fredonia @ Dunkirk 7:30

Frewsburg @ Maple Grove (8Man)

Springville/WV @ Pioneer (CG)

Lackawanna @ Olean

Akron @ Roy-Hart

Catt/LV @ Silver Creek/For

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton @ All-Limestone

CV/Falconer @ Southwestern

Gowanda/PV @ Portville Nonleague Game

Frank/Ell @ Salamanca

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7 p.m. unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2 p.m. unless noted

Here are the division alignments for the 2019 season.

AA A1 A2

Hutch Tech/City Williamsville North Kenmore East

Bennett/City West Seneca West Sweet Home

Niagara Falls Niagara Wheatfield Grand Island

Lancaster Kenmore West Williamsville South

Orchard Park McKinley South Park

Jamestown North Tonawanda Starpoint

Clarence Hamburg Amherst

Lockport Williamsville East West Seneca East

Frontier

B1 B2 B3 B4

Lake Shore Iroquois Olean Tonawanda

Pioneer Medina/Lyn/BK Springville/WV Burgard

Cheektowaga WNY Maritime/HS Albion Alden

East Aurora/Holland Maryvale Depew Newfane

Lew-Port Dunkirk Lackawanna Eden/NC

C SOUTH C NORTH D 8 MAN

Fredonia Akron Catt/Little Valley Frewsburg

Southwestern Roy-Hart Frank/Ell

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton Cleve-Hill Salamanca

Falconer/Cass. Valley JFK Randolph

All-Limestone Wilson Maple Grove

Gowanda/Pine Valley Silver Creek/Forest. CSP

Portville