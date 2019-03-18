Share this article

Bennett running back D'Jae Perry rushes against Lancaster during the 2018 season. The teams meet Oct. 4 in Lancaster in a rematch of the Section VI Class AA final won by Lancaster. (Harry Scull Jr./ News file photo)

Section VI Football unveils its 2019 schedule

Are you ready for some football?

The Section VI Football Federation unveiled its schedule and divisions for the 2019 season, which will kick off Sept. 5 with two games followed by a 22-game Friday night slate Sept. 6 and nine games Sept. 7.

Highlights of the schedule include:

• Defending state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama opens at Sherman at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 against Maple Grove in a rematch of last year’s sectional final.

• State Class A runner-up West Seneca East opens at Amherst at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

• The Thursday games to open the season feature Niagara Wheatfield visiting North Tonawanda and Bishop Timon-St. Jude heading to Elma to face Iroquois.

Timon’s first three opponents are nonleaguers against Section VI teams with Akron visiting Tifft Farm on Sept. 13. The Tigers visit Wilson on Sept. 20.

Public schools also agreed to play nonleaguers versus St. Joe’s and Cardinal O’Hara. St. Joe’s hosts Bennett on Sept. 14. The two opened the season against each other last year. McKinley visits O’Hara on Sept. 21.

While Frewsburg will play eight-man football with Section V teams in a still-to-be-determined schedule, it will visit Maple Grove in a Week 7 nonleague game. The Red Dragons agreed to play the eight-man game on Oct. 18.

Other items of note:

  • Each classification will begin postseason in Week 8. Last year’s division breakdowns based on enrollment numbers resulted in Classes AA and D playing eight-week regular seasons and beginning the playoffs with Week 9 semifinals, while Classes A, B and C had quarterfinal games during Week 8.
  • With 20 teams in Class B, the section opted to divide into four divisions with five teams. The top two finishers in each division make playoffs.
  • Class A returns to two divisions of eight teams. Class C will consist of South and North divisions as usual. Class D bulks from four to six teams with the top two receiving a bye into semifinals.
  • Class AA consists of nine teams, including three-time defending champion Lancaster. Frontier and Jamestown return after dropping to A-1 last year. Williamsville North departs Class AA for A-1.

2019 SECTION VI FOOTBALL FEDERATION SCHEDULE                                                                              

WEEK 1

THURSDAY 9/5

Niagara-Wheatfield @ North Tonawanda

Timon @ Iroquois

FRIDAY 9/6                                                                SATURDAY 9/7

 

Frontier @ Orchard Park                                            Niagara Falls @ Lockport

Clarence @ Bennett/City (@ AH)                              West Seneca West @ Kenmore West

Hutch Tech/City @ Lancaster                                   Tonawanda @ Lackawanna (CG)            1:00

Sweet Home @ Williamsville South                           Maryvale @ Cleve-Hill

West Seneca East @ Amherst                                   Maple Grove @ CSP (@SH)              1:30

Williamsville East @ Hamburg                                   Catt/LV @ JFK                                   1:30

McKinley @ Williamsville North                                  Portville @ CV/Falconer (@CV)            1:30

Starpoint @ Kenmore East                                         Burgard @ Pioneer                           7:00

Grand Island @ South Park (@ RF)                          Jamestown @ III-Baldwinsville (Dome) 2:00

Dunkirk @ Olean  (CG)

East Aurora/Holl @ Springville /WV (CG)

Newfane @ Albion (CG)

Alden @ Depew (CG)

Eden @ Lake Shore   (CG)                6:30

MCS/HS @ Cheektowaga (CG)

Medina/Lyn/BK @ Lew-Port (CG)

Silver Creek @ Akron

Wilson @ Roy-Hart

All-Limestone @ Frank/Ell  (@ FR)

Southwestern @ Ch. Lake/West/Broc

Gowanda/PV @ Fredonia

Randolph @ Salamanca

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00 pm unless noted

Nonleague Game

                                                                    

WEEK 2

FRIDAY 9/13                                                              SATURDAY 9/14

 

Hutch Tech/City @ Jamestown                                  Orchard Park @ Lockport

Clarence @ Frontier                                                   Bennett/City @ St. Joes    1:00

Sweet Home @ West Seneca East                           Lancaster @ Niagara Falls

Kenmore East @ Grand Island                                  Wilson @ JFK    1:30

Williamsville South @ Starpoint                                 Eden/NC  @ Lackawanna

Hamburg @ West Seneca West                                Maryvale @ Burgard (CG)  1:00  (@ RF)

Kenmore West @ McKinley (RF)                               Williamsville North @ Niagara-Wheatfield

North Tonawanda @ Williamsville East                     Alden @ Newfane

Depew @ Tonawanda (CG)                                       CSP @ Silver Creek/For    7:00

Amherst @ South Park (@AH)

Iroquois @ Medina/Lyn/BK

MCS/HS @ Dunkirk                            7:30

Lake Shore @ East Aurora/Holland

Pioneer @ Olean (CG)

Lew-Port @ Cheektowaga

Springville/WV @ Albion

Cleve-Hill @ Roy-Hart

Akron @ Timon

Fredonia @ All-Limestone

Ch. Lake/West/Broc @ Gowanda/PV

Southwestern @ Portville

Salamanca @ Catt/LV

Frank/Ell @ Randolph

Maple Grove @ CV/Falconer (@ Falc)

FRIDAY GAME TIME:  7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00pm unless noted

Non-League Game

                                                  

WEEK 3

THURSDAY 9/19

Williamsville East @ West Seneca West

Cleve-Hill @ Akron                            6:00

FRIDAY 9/20                                                              SATURDAY 9/21

Jamestown @ Bennett/City (AH)                               Niagara Falls @ Hutch Tech 1:00 (@RF)

Lancaster @ Clarence                                                Orchard Park @ Niagara-Wheatfield

Lockport @ Frontier                                                    North Tonawanda @ Kenmore West

West Seneca East @ Starpoint                                  McKinley @ O’Hara    1:00

South Park @ Kenmore East                                     Silver Creek @ JFK    1:30

Grand Island @ Sweet Home                                   Fredonia @ CV/Falconer (@ CV)  1:30

Amherst @ Williamsville South

Williamsville North @ Hamburg

Tonawanda @ Burgard (@ RF)

Roy-Hart @ Alden

Newfane @ Eden/NC

MCS/HS @ Iroquois

Medina/Lyn/BK @ Maryvale

Lake Shore @ Dunkirk                       7:30

Pioneer @ Lew-Port

Cheektowaga @ East Aurora/Holland

Olean @ Randolph

Lackawanna @ Springville/WV

Albion @ Depew

Timon @ Wilson

All-Limestone @ Southwestern

Portville @ Ch. Lake/West/Broc

Gowanda/PV @ Salamanca

Catt/LV @ Maple Grove

CSP @ Frank/Ell    (@ ELL)

FRIDAY GAME TIME:  7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME T

FRIDAY 9/27                                                  SATURDAY 9/28

Frontier @ Hutch Tech/City (@RF)                Bennett/City @ Orchard Park  1:00pm

Jamestown @ Clarence                                 Lancaster @ Lockport

Niagara Falls @ Penfield (5)                        Starpoint @ Sweet Home  1:30

South Park @ West Seneca East                  Burgard @ Newfane

Kenmore East @ Amherst                              MCS/HS @ Canisius              1:00pm

Hamburg @ Niagara-Wheatfield                    Albion @ Lackawanna

Williamsville South @ Grand Island               Silver Creek/For @ Cleve-Hill

West Seneca West @ Williamsville North     Catt/LV @ CSP  (@Cly)      1:30

Kenmore West @ Williamsville East

McKinley @ North Tonawanda

Tonawanda @ Alden

Springville/WV @ Eden/NC

Maryvale @ Iroquois

Dunkirk @ Medina/Lyn/BK

Lew-Port @ Lake Shore

Cheektowaga @ Pioneer

East Aurora/Holland @ Roy-Hart

Depew @ Olean

Akron @ Wilson

All-Limestone @ Gowanda/PV

CV/Falconer @ Ch. Lake/West/Brocton

Salamanca @ Portville

Southwestern @ Fredonia

Maple Grove @ Randolph

JFK @ Frank/Ell (@ FR)

FRIDAY GAME TIME:  7:00pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME: 2:00pm unless noted

Nonleague Game                                                                       

 

WEEK 5

THURSDAY 10/3

Clarence @ Williamsville North

East Aurora/Holland @ Lew-Port  6:30

FRIDAY 10/4                                                              SATURDAY 10/5

Hutch Tech/City @ Orchard Park                               Frontier @ Niagara Falls   12:00

Bennett/City @ Lancaster                                          Niagara-Wheatfield @ Kenmore West

Lockport @ Jamestown

West Seneca East @ Kenmore East

Starpoint @ South Park (@ AH)

Grand Island @ Cheektowaga

Williamsville East @ Williamsville South

Sweet Home @ Amherst

North Tonawanda @ West Seneca West

Hamburg @ McKinley  (@ RF)

Newfane @ Tonawanda

Burgard @ Eden/NC

Iroquois @ Alden  (CG)

MCS/HS @ Medina/Lyn/Bk                7:30

Maryvale @ Dunkirk                           7:30

Pioneer @ Lake Shore

Olean @ Albion

Springville/WV @ Depew

Lackawanna @ Southwestern

Cleve-Hill @ Wilson

JFK @ Akron

Roy-Hart @ Silver Creek/For

Portville @ All-Limestone

CV/Falconer @ Gowanda/PV

CSP @ Salamanca

                                   

WEEK 6

THURSDAY 10/10

Kenmore East @ Sweet Home

FRIDAY 10/11                                                            SATURDAY 10/12

Orchard Park @ Lancaster                                         Hutch Tech/City @ South Park 1:00 @AH

Bennett/City @ Frontier                                              Jamestown @ Niagara Falls

Lockport @ Clarence                                                  West Seneca West @ Niagara-Wheatfield

Williamsville South @ West Seneca East                  Lew-Port @ Newfane (CG)

Kenmore West @ Hamburg                                       Depew @ Lackawanna  1:00

Grand Island @ Starpoint                                           Cleve-Hill @ CSP  (@ Pan)  1:30

McKinley @ Williamsville East                                   Roy-Hart @ JFK      1:30

Williamsville North @ North Tonawanda                    Albion @ Amherst

McKinley @ Williamsville East

Eden/NC @ Tonawanda

Alden @ Burgard (@ RF)

Dunkirk @ Iroquois

Medina/Lyn/BK @ Akron

MCS/HS @ Maryvale

Lake Shore @ Cheektowaga

East Aurora/Holland @ Pioneer

Olean @ Springville/WV

Wilson @ Silver Creek/For

All-Limestone @ CV/Falconer

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton @ Randolph

Portville @ Fredonia

Southwestern @ Gowanda/PV

Salamanca @ Maple Grove

Frank/Ell @ Catt/LV

FRIDAY GAME TIME: 7:00 pm unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME:  2:00 pm unless noted

Nonleague Game

                                                            

WEEK 7

THURSDAY 10/17

Eden/NC @ Alden

FRIDAY 10/18                                                            SATURDAY 10/19

Orchard Park @ Jamestown                                      Starpoint @ Lockport

Niagara Falls @ Bennett/City (@AH)                         Clarence @ Hutch Tech/City  1:00 (@AH)

Lancaster @ Depew                         7:30                 MCS/HS @ Burgard   1:00 (@RF)

Hamburg @ Frontier                                                JFK @ Cleve-Hill

West seneca East @ West Seneca West               Randolph @ CSP  (@Cly)  1:30

Sweet Home @ Lake Shore                                     Kenmore East @ Kenmore West

Amherst @ Grand Island

South Park @ Williamsville South

Penfield (5) @ Lew-Port

Tonawanda @ North Tonawanda    6:00 pm

Williamsville East @ Williamsville North

Niagara-Wheatfield @ McKinley (@ RF)

Newfane @ Wilson

Iroquois @ East Aurora/Holland  (CG)

Medina/Lyn/Bk @ Albion  (CG)

Cheektowaga @ Maryvale (CG)

Fredonia @ Dunkirk              7:30

Frewsburg @ Maple Grove (8Man)

Springville/WV @ Pioneer (CG)

Lackawanna @ Olean

Akron @ Roy-Hart

Catt/LV  @ Silver Creek/For

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton @ All-Limestone

CV/Falconer @ Southwestern

Gowanda/PV @ Portville                    Nonleague Game

Frank/Ell @ Salamanca

FRIDAY GAME TIME:  7 p.m. unless noted

SATURDAY GAME TIME:  2 p.m. unless noted

 

Here are the division alignments for the 2019 season.

        AA                                                   A1                                           A2

Hutch Tech/City                                Williamsville North               Kenmore East

Bennett/City                                       West Seneca West                Sweet Home

Niagara Falls                                     Niagara Wheatfield               Grand Island

Lancaster                                           Kenmore West                      Williamsville South

Orchard Park                                     McKinley                                South Park

Jamestown                                        North Tonawanda                 Starpoint

Clarence                                             Hamburg                                Amherst

Lockport                                             Williamsville East                 West Seneca East

Frontier

 

     B1                                         B2                                          B3                              B4

Lake Shore                            Iroquois                                  Olean                          Tonawanda

Pioneer                                   Medina/Lyn/BK                  Springville/WV       Burgard

Cheektowaga                        WNY Maritime/HS            Albion                         Alden

East Aurora/Holland        Maryvale                               Depew                         Newfane

Lew-Port                                Dunkirk                                Lackawanna              Eden/NC

 

   C SOUTH                            C NORTH                                    D                                       8 MAN

Fredonia                                 Akron                                      Catt/Little Valley            Frewsburg

Southwestern                        Roy-Hart                                Frank/Ell                    

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton    Cleve-Hill                               Salamanca

Falconer/Cass. Valley         JFK                                          Randolph

All-Limestone                        Wilson                                    Maple Grove

Gowanda/Pine Valley        Silver Creek/Forest.           CSP

Portville                                              

 

 

 

