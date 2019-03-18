Deaths Death Notices
ROORDA, Alice (Strnad)
Roorda - Alice (nee Strnad)
Of Lake View, NY, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Roorda; loving mother of Arlette (late Eugene) Perry, Aletha Karalus and Alison (late Tucker) Titus; cherished grandmother of Dr. Jordan Perry, Ramsey Perry, Asiah Abdulla, Aaron Karalus, Kendall Karalus and the late Courtney Perry; also survived by several great-grandchildren and many siblings. The family will be present to receive friends and relatives Tuesday, March 26th from 4-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. Alice was a member of the Hamburg Senior Social Clubs and loved playing Pinochle, but her favorite thing to do was go to any casino nearby! Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
