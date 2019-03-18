Share this article

Puppies dead after Wheatfield house fire

Four two-week-old puppies died in a house fire Monday in Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a man and a woman who lived at the 103rd Street residence escaped with several dogs. They were prevented by heavy smoke from rescuing the puppies that were still in the basement when firefighters arrived on the scene after 7:30 a.m.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the house, who were treated at the scene and released, according to the Sheriff's Office.

National Grid was called to the scene to shut off power to the residence.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday. An estimate of property damage had not been determined.

