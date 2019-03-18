New urgent-care facility proposed for Elmwood-Amherst intersection

A new urgent-care clinic is coming to a prime North Buffalo intersection after the developer knocks down two houses and two commercial buildings, including an old bookstore.

Caliber Brokerage and WellNow Urgent Care want to construct a new 3,500-square-foot medical clinic with a paved surface parking lot at 1597 Elmwood Ave. and 709-711 Amherst St.

The single-story building would feature a modular brick-veneer and glass facade, with a stone base, aluminum-frame awnings and wood trim along the stepped-up roofline and above the windows.

Designed by Silvestri Architects, Excel Engineering and Tredo Engineers, plans include 35 parking spaces, new sidewalks, curbs, landscaping and light poles, according to documents submitted to the city.

As part of the project, the companies would demolish the four structures and associated garages that currently exist – including the homes of used textbook store Bucks4Books and ENS Signs – before rezoning the Amherst Street parcels and combining the lots into a resulting 0.457-acre property. Officials said they needed to include the two extra properties because the Elmwood site doesn't have enough room for parking on its own.

To make the project work, the developers are seeking four variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals for the front, rear and side yards, and for side-yard parking, citing safety and need for patients and staff. Officials also said in their application to the city that the proposed building is designed as "an anchor for the corner of Elmwood and Amherst Street," and would not be "a detriment to the nearby properties."

The project does not require Planning Board approval, but does require rezoning by the Common Council, as well as demolition and building permits. If approved, the developers hope to start work by mid-April and finish the core-and-shell of the new building by October.

The ZBA will consider the request at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

