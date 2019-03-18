NCAA Tournament odds: What are UB's chances in West and to win it all?
So what are the chances that the University at Buffalo men's basketball team wins the West region or wins it all?
According to analytics website FiveThirtyEight.com, UB has a 69 percent chance of winning in the first round against either Arizona State or St. John's, a 25 percent chance of winning in the second round, a 9 percent chance of winning in the Sweet 16, a 3 percent chance of reaching the Final Four and a less than 1 percent chance of winning it all.
According to betting website BetOnline.com, UB has a 16-1 chance to win the West region and a 66-1 chance to win the tournament. Twenty-two teams have better odds.
Below are the site's national title and West region odds.
National title:
- Duke 9/4
- Virginia 11/2
- Gonzaga 6/1
- North Carolina 8/1
- Kentucky 12/1
- Michigan State 12/1
- Tennessee 14/1
- Michigan 16/1
- Texas Tech 20/1
- Auburn 25/1
- Florida State 33/1
- Purdue 33/1
- Virginia Tech 33/1
- Houston 40/1
- Iowa State 40/1
- LSU 40/1
- Kansas 50/1
- Kansas State 50/1
- Marquette 50/1
- Louisville 50/1
- Villanova 50/1
- Wisconsin 50/1
- Buffalo 66/1
- Florida 66/1
- Syracuse 66/1
- Cincinnati 80/1
- Maryland 80/1
- Mississippi State 80/1
- Nevada 80/1
- Wofford 100/1
- Baylor 150/1
- Iowa 150/1
- Mississippi 150/1
- Oklahoma 150/1
- Oregon 150/1
- Seton Hall 150/1
- St. Mary’s 150/1
- UCF 150/1
- Virginia Commonwealth 150/1
- Washington 150/1
- Ohio State 200/1
- Arizona State 250/1
- Minnesota 250/1
- Murray State 250/1
- New Mexico State 250/1
- St. Louis 250/1
- St. John's 250/1
- UC Irvine 250/1
- Utah State 250/1
- Belmont 500/1
- Georgia State 500/1
- Iona 500/1
- Liberty 500/1
- Montana 500/1
- Northeastern 500/1
- Northern Kentucky 500/1
- Old Dominion 500/1
- Temple 500/1
- Vermont 500/1
- Yale 500/1
- Abilene Christian 1000/1
- Bradley 1000/1
- Colgate 1000/1
- Farleigh Dickinson 1000/1
- Gardner-Webb 1000/1
- N.C. Central 1000/1
- North Dakota State 1000/1
- Prairie View A&M 1000/1
West Region:
- Gonzaga 5/4
- Michigan 11/4
- Texas Tech 11/2
- Florida State 6/1
- Marquette 16/1
- Buffalo 16/1
- Nevada 20/1
- Syracuse 33/1
- Baylor 66/1
- Florida 66/1
- Arizona State 80/1
- St. John's 80/1
- Montana 100/1
- Murray State 100/1
- Northern Kentucky 100/1
- Vermont 100/1
- Farleigh Dickinson 150/1
- Prairie View A&M 150/1
