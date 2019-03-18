Share this article

UB's CJ Massinburg floats after sending a 3-pointer over Bowling Green's Caleb Fields. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

NCAA Tournament odds: What are UB's chances in West and to win it all?

|Published |Updated

So what are the chances that the University at Buffalo men's basketball team wins the West region or wins it all?

According to analytics website FiveThirtyEight.com, UB has a 69 percent chance of winning in the first round against either Arizona State or St. John's, a 25 percent chance of winning in the second round, a 9 percent chance of winning in the Sweet 16, a 3 percent chance of reaching the Final Four and a less than 1 percent chance of winning it all.

According to betting website BetOnline.com, UB has a 16-1 chance to win the West region and a 66-1 chance to win the tournament. Twenty-two teams have better odds.

Below are the site's national title and West region odds.

National title:

  • Duke 9/4
  • Virginia 11/2
  • Gonzaga 6/1
  • North Carolina 8/1
  • Kentucky 12/1
  • Michigan State 12/1
  • Tennessee 14/1
  • Michigan 16/1
  • Texas Tech 20/1
  • Auburn 25/1
  • Florida State 33/1
  • Purdue 33/1
  • Virginia Tech 33/1
  • Houston 40/1
  • Iowa State 40/1
  • LSU 40/1
  • Kansas 50/1
  • Kansas State 50/1
  • Marquette 50/1
  • Louisville 50/1
  • Villanova 50/1
  • Wisconsin 50/1
  • Buffalo 66/1
  • Florida 66/1
  • Syracuse 66/1
  • Cincinnati 80/1
  • Maryland 80/1
  • Mississippi State 80/1
  • Nevada 80/1
  • Wofford 100/1
  • Baylor 150/1
  • Iowa 150/1
  • Mississippi 150/1
  • Oklahoma 150/1
  • Oregon 150/1
  • Seton Hall 150/1
  • St. Mary’s 150/1
  • UCF 150/1
  • Virginia Commonwealth 150/1
  • Washington 150/1
  • Ohio State 200/1
  • Arizona State 250/1
  • Minnesota 250/1
  • Murray State 250/1
  • New Mexico State 250/1
  • St. Louis 250/1
  • St. John's 250/1
  • UC Irvine 250/1
  • Utah State 250/1
  • Belmont 500/1
  • Georgia State 500/1
  • Iona 500/1
  • Liberty 500/1
  • Montana 500/1
  • Northeastern 500/1
  • Northern Kentucky 500/1
  • Old Dominion 500/1
  • Temple 500/1
  • Vermont 500/1
  • Yale 500/1
  • Abilene Christian 1000/1
  • Bradley 1000/1
  • Colgate 1000/1
  • Farleigh Dickinson 1000/1
  • Gardner-Webb 1000/1
  • N.C. Central 1000/1
  • North Dakota State 1000/1
  • Prairie View A&M 1000/1

West Region:

  • Gonzaga 5/4
  • Michigan 11/4
  • Texas Tech 11/2
  • Florida State 6/1
  • Marquette 16/1
  • Buffalo 16/1
  • Nevada 20/1
  • Syracuse 33/1
  • Baylor 66/1
  • Florida 66/1
  • Arizona State 80/1
  • St. John's 80/1
  • Montana 100/1
  • Murray State 100/1
  • Northern Kentucky 100/1
  • Vermont 100/1
  • Farleigh Dickinson 150/1
  • Prairie View A&M 150/1

