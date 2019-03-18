NCAA Tournament odds: What are UB's chances in West and to win it all?

So what are the chances that the University at Buffalo men's basketball team wins the West region or wins it all?

According to analytics website FiveThirtyEight.com, UB has a 69 percent chance of winning in the first round against either Arizona State or St. John's, a 25 percent chance of winning in the second round, a 9 percent chance of winning in the Sweet 16, a 3 percent chance of reaching the Final Four and a less than 1 percent chance of winning it all.

According to betting website BetOnline.com, UB has a 16-1 chance to win the West region and a 66-1 chance to win the tournament. Twenty-two teams have better odds.

Below are the site's national title and West region odds.

Buffalo 66/1

