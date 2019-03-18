M&T to consolidate drive-up teller facility in Kenmore

M&T Bank will close a drive-up teller window in Kenmore, and combine its operations with a full-service branch about a quarter mile away.

The drive-up teller window, at Delaware and Wabash avenues, will close June 7. The bank will continue to operate a drive-up ATM at that location.

"Generally speaking, customers are using drive-up teller windows less for everyday transactions as we’re able to bring the bank closer to them with services such as direct deposit, ATMs, online and mobile banking," said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman.

The nearby Kenmore branch, at Delaware and Delaware Road, just completed renovations in January.