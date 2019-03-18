MOELLER, Elisabeth M. (Donahue)

Age 56, of North Tonawanda, NY, passed from this life and into the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born on August 19, 1962 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward Donald and Charlotte M. (Baer) Swider. On October 13, 1990, Elisabeth married Eugene F. Moeller. In addition to her beloved husband, Elisabeth is survived by children; grandchildren; siblings; her mother-in-law and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation on Wednesday, March 20th from 3-7 PM with a Funeral Service to follow, with Pastor Alan Bauch officiating, all to be held in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the NTFD Active Hose #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. For online condolences and to view full obituary please visit www.goodlandercares.com