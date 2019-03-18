Man says he was robbed of $2,700, mink coat after gambling in Falls

A Buffalo man told Niagara Falls police he was robbed of a mink coat and $2,700 in cash Sunday night, according to a police report.

The 71-year-old victim told officers he was robbed just after exiting his vehicle at about 7:45 p.m. on 21st Street, near Centre Avenue.

The victim told police the robber walked up and snatched the coat from him. There was $2,700 in cash in the coat, the victim told police, because he had just left the "gambling place," which the victim described as somewhere near Highland Avenue, according to the report.

The victim also told officers he could not provide a detailed description because he did not look at the thief because "that's what they say never to do," the officer wrote.