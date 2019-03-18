Letter: Unlike what is being said, the Skyway is necessary

I would like to comment on the current media hype about removing the Skyway. I have noticed some erroneous information being bandied about in statements by politicians that claim there is no more commercial vessel traffic above the bridge. This is absolutely false.

As of today, there are six active commercial docks and one municipal dock up past the Skyway. On the Buffalo River, the ADM Standard Elevator, and LaFarge Cement both receive bulk cargo by lake ship during the shipping season.

On the Buffalo Ship Canal, the General Mills Frontier Elevator and the Sand Supply Co. also get product delivered by ship and barge. There is also the Fireboat slip, Great Lakes Towing’s tug dock, and the New York State Power Authority all up above the Skyway.

There are also a few other commercial docks that are on caretaker status and not active at this time, but could still get a ship in when needed.

On top of all this, there are two marinas that dock a major amount of sailboats on the city Ship Canal that require high clearance for their masts.

There is a real need for the bridge and it is definitely not “functionally obsolete.” Many good paying jobs still depend on it on a daily basis.

Brian R. Wroblewski

Hamburg