Letter: Trump is more unbelievable with each passing tweet

I cannot understand how President Trump’s supporters can continue to support and believe this man.

He is surrounded with corrupt associates, many of whom have been indicted and convicted. More and more evidence keeps coming to light.

Trump is not displaying many redeeming qualities. His Twitter rants and raves are getting more intense.

His desperate attempts to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and those by the House do not seem to be working. I believe in innocent until proven guilty, but the hole is getting deeper and deeper!

Our government is the most dysfunctional I have seen it in my lifetime. Representing the people is last on the list. Nothing beneficial has been done since Trump came into office. The Democratic House is trying to stay focused on the needs of the people, reserving actions like impeachment, until Mueller’s report comes out. I agree with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s position. I still believe justice will be done.

The House, and the Senate should stop Trump and Mitch McConnell from slashing and gutting Social Security and Medicare – they are not entitlements. We paid for both during our working lives.

The only reason to gut these programs is to decrease the deficit Trump and the Republicans created with their tax cut. This is their feeble attempt to decrease the deficit.

Attention needs to be focused on infrastructure, decent health care for Americans. Boosting our military, taking care of our veterans. Not spending money on a useless wall or a Space program. He should be going after big Pharma, the NRA and the opioid crises that are killing our people.

The Republicans of the past and their party is gone. Time for all of us to pay attention to what is happening around us.

JoAnn Calandra

East Amherst