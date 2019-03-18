Letter: Society must do better for the next generation

The great evils, and the causes of evil are ignorance, prejudice, exclusive nationalisms, greed, hatred, cruelty, selfishness, lust, and fear; and these are preventable. The structural steel for a world civilization is the moral law. The moral law is the creator of good character. Our leaders must do what is right, and true, instead of what is expedient.

Myself, as a parent and grandfather, have a real concern regarding the current division that is with all of society today. I believe all the reasonable people of all races wants the best for themselves and their children. It starts by putting your anger behind you, and becoming a better person, and leading by example, and practicing daily the golden rule!

Joseph A. Teresi

Buffalo