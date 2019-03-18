Letter: President is right to demand funding for the border wall

Congress failed to counter President Trump’s proposal to fund a wall at our southern border with a comprehensive proposal which would curtail protecting and rewarding millions of illegal immigrants for usurping our jobs, benefits and hospitality.

The fact so many of our representatives are supporting trade and immigration policies at odds with the interests of the American people and the country is truly alarming and dispiriting.

The 1 percent may be able to finance and help propagandize campaigns but average Americans have the votes to overturn this system, by and for supply-side billionaires, if they exercise common sense and resist billionaire-owned media propaganda.

Asthe saying goes: “you can fool some of the people some of the time but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

In light of these facts, congratulations to the president for sticking to his guns. It’s too bad he cannot curtail the exorbitant benefits Congress voted for themselves and fire many of them for their malfeasance as well.

Louis L. Boehm

Orchard Park