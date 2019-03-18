Letter: New Zealand terror attacks will not destroy our fabric

The National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York is deeply shaken by the terror attacks in New Zealand. So many people were murdered and injured while in prayer simply because they were Muslim.

We join others in strongly condemning these inhuman and senseless attacks that impact us all.

We pray for the victims and their families and for our Muslim Brothers and Sisters here in Buffalo and throughout the world. The NFJC of WNY, Inc. will continue to fight against bias, bigotry, racism and discrimination of all forms.

We pledge our support today and throughout the years to overcome all acts that tear us apart rather than bring us together.

Bernard A. Tolbert

Chair

Lana D. Benatovich