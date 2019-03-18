Letter: ‘Blue Lives flag’ matters to officers and their families

In response to Rod Watson’s argument about the “Blue Lives flag” flying over the South District Police Station, I totally disagree. This flag honors officers who gave their lives for us. There is no one except the officer who knows what happened. He has to use split-second judgment.

It is sad for the families to have to live with this too. Much of these shootings can be avoided if people just do what police want.

Do they have a gun? I think the country is too sensitive lately. Will our red, white and blue offend someone next? What about officers who have been shot just at traffic stops when pulling a car over? We owe the flag to officers like Craig Lehner.

I suggest if this flag offends these people maybe you should take another route to work.

Heidi Maseduca

Buffalo