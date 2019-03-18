Did ESPN leak NCAA women's bracket, including UB's opponent?

The NCAA women's basketball selection show does not begin until 7 p.m., but Monday afternoon, a number of viewers caught what appears to be the women's field of 64 on ESPNU.

However, it seems like the bracket is legit because ESPN has moved the start of the show to 5 p.m.

Blake DuDonis of High Post Hoops tweeted several screenshots of the bracket.

So if this is the actual bracket, what does that mean for UB?

The Mid-American Conference tournament champions would be the No. 10 seed in the Albany Region and would face No. 7 Rutgers on Saturday in Storrs, Conn.

The winner would then play either second-seeded Connecticut, the home team, or No. 15 Towson.

Regardless, UB is in the field for the third time in four years.

