KURDZIEL - Gerald "Gino"

March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Shirley (nee Barnas); brother of the late Felix, Edward, Casimer and Richard; brother-in-law of Jack (Barbara) Barnas and William (Josephine) Barnas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Gino will be missed by his four-legged companion Julie. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at the pacer funeral home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew on Wednesday 9:30 am. Please assemble at church. Gino was a member of the New Yorkers and the G-Notes orchestras. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com