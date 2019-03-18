KENT, Barbara A. (Slattery)

KENT - Barbara A. (nee Slattery)

Of Angola, NY, March 16, 2019, loving mother of Scott (Joanna) Kent and the late Richard Kent; mother-in-law of Sarah Anzalone; grandmother of Maryn; daughter of the late Helen and William Slattery; dear sister of James (late Sis) Slattery, William Slattery, Patricia (Jeffrey) Russell and the late Robert Rabideaux, Evelyn (late Joseph) Brodzinski and Elizabeth (late Arthur) Ciesla; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Prayer Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Interment in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery will be private. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com