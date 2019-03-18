Judge requires discussion of business ethics by former LPCiminelli exec

ALBANY – Sentencing documents filed over the weekend show former LPCiminelli executive Kevin Schuler received some specific instructions about how he is to perform his community service requirements.

Schuler, whose cooperation was lauded by federal prosecutors in helping to convict former LPCiminelli owner Louis Ciminelli and others in the Buffalo Billion corruption scandal, on Friday received a sentence of just one day in jail – time he already served when he was arrested in 2016.

U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni also sentenced Schuler to two years of supervised release and 400 hours of community service during that time.

Over the weekend, the sentencing documents were filed into a government court tracking system and they showed an added condition of his community service.

“At least one-third of that time should be spent talking to college students, law students or business groups about business ethics and the risks of failing to adhere to (the) principle of integrity and honesty in government," the sentence demands.

Additionally, the sentence carried a $5,000 fine.