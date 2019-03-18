Jellyfish exhibit opens at the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara has been invaded by aliens.

The "Aliens of the Sea" exhibit, which shows 100 jellyfish in five displays, opened Saturday on the aquarium's second floor. The gallery is kept dark and the tanks lit for a more striking visual experience. The tanks create an artificial current, which the four kinds of jellyfish need in order to float and move. It's the first time the aquarium has had jellyfish as part of its permanent collection.

The $477,147 exhibit was funded with grants from the WNY Regional Economic Development Council Capital and the First Niagara Foundation with KeyBank.

The aquarium added a new penguin exhibit last year, costing $3.5 million. The exhibits are part of a master plan revealed in 2017.