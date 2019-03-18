HARMON, Anne E. (Keeley)

March 16, 2019, age 95, of Tonawanda. Wife of the late Vincent J. Harmon; mother of Patricia (James) Stuff and Mary (Thomas) Smith. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Funeral Mass 10 AM Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Tonawanda. Memorials to St. Francis of Assisi Outreach are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com