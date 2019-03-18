Share this article

print logo
Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Giants GM says he called Bills about Odell Beckham Jr. trade

|Published |Updated

New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman told reporters Monday that the only team he called about a potential trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the Bills.

Gettleman met with New York reporters to talk about the trade that sent Beckham to the Cleveland Browns. The Giants received safety Jabril Peppers and the No. 17 draft pick and the No. 95 pick.

Gettleman said he thought the Bills might have interest after they were unable to complete a deal for Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown. It would make sense that Gettleman would reach out, given the Bills' need for a wide receiver and that Beane was Gettleman's assistant GM with the Carolina Panthers.

Similar to the trade talks with the Steelers, the conversation between Gettleman and Bills GM Brandon Beane never got far enough to make a deal close, a league source told the News.

Gettleman said he also had talks with the San Francisco 49ers.

“We didn’t sign Odell to trade him, but things change,” Gettleman said on a conference call. “Another team made an offer we couldn’t refuse. . . . “This trade really won’t be able to be fully evaluated until we get further down the road. We did not enter this decision to trade Odell lightly.”

Story topics: / / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment