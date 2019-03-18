GANG, Leona "Lee"

Born January 17, 1938, in Anmoore, West Virginia, to Mary and Garl Gregory, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. Leona was the sister to Frances (Roger) Marshall, Phyllis (Sam) Cory and Roger Gregory. After graduating from Shaw High School in Cleveland, Ohio, she worked at Western Reserve University. Later, while completing three years in the United States Air Force, Lee met Richard Gang, whom she married in 1958. They had three wonderful boys who kept Lee busy as a Mom. Lee spent a number of years as an EMT Instructor. This was followed by a career in Real Estate. After retirement, Lee and Richard enjoyed traveling, seeing friends and family and living life to its fullest. She is survived by her husband, Richard of 60 plus years, her three sons and their wives, Richard (Julie), Gary (Christy), and Ken (Kimberly); her six grandchildren, Marin, Jessica, Sabine, Chloe, Kaitlyn, and Miranda; and one great-grandchild, Aubrey Maria. The family will receive friends 4-5 PM on Tuesday, March 19, with a service to immediately follow at 5 PM. Burial will be 10 AM Monday, March 25, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia with full Military Honors conferred by the US Air Force. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Concord Christian School Athletic Program.