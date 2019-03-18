Middle Early College players and coaches stand for the National Anthem prior to playing Cooperstown in the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College starters wait to be introduced prior to playing Cooperstown in the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College forward Jau2019kari Nettles dribbles against Cooperstown during the first half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Traemelle Stevens-Richardson grabs a Cooperstown rebound during the first half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Jamond Jones defends Cooperstown shooter Calvin Sandler during the first half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Jaheim Virgil walks to the bench after loosing to Cooperstown in the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College coach James Kane walks covering his face after a turnover against Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Traemelle Stevens-Richardson gets a help up after falling against Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Jau2019kari Nettles shoots against Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Devonte Prince is shielded from stealing the ball by Cooperstown guard Calvin Sandler during the first half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College James Kane questions an officals call against Cooperstown during the first half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College guard Devonte Prince is pushed by Cooperstown defender Ryan Lansing during the first half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College defender Devonte Prince battles for a loose ball with Cooperstown guard Calvin Sandler during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Devonte Prince takes a knee during the closing seconds of a loss to Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Traemelle Stevens-Rchardson sits on the becnd during the late moments against Cooperstown in the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College guard Jamond Jones drives to the basket against Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Cooperstown defender John Kennedy grabs a rebound from Middle Early Collegeu2019s Devonte Prince during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Jau2019kari Nettles is defended by Cooperstownu2019s John Kennedy during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Traemelle Stevens-Richardson grbs a loose ball against Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College player Keith Brown shoots against Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Middle Early College forward Jau2019kari Nettles shoots against Cooperstown during the second half of the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Cooperstown celebrates a victory over Middle Early College Cooperstown for the News York State Class C Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
