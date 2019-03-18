Subscribe Today
Sabres 4, Blues 3 SO
The Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner attacks the zone in the first period of a game against the St. Louis Blues in the KeyBank Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Rodrigues celebrates his goal with Alexander Nylander and Brandon Montour.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Rodriguez slips the puck past St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko to score in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Marco Scandella dumps the puck during the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Brandon Montour tries to get the puck past St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Johan Larsson celebrates his goal with his teammates.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Rasmus Ristolainen is checked by St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner checks St. Louis Blues' David Perron in the first period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
St. Louis Blues' Pat Maroon slips the puck past Carter Hutton for a goal.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
St. Louis Blues' Ryan Ou2019Reilly looks to make a pass.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
johan Larsson battles for the puck with St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton stops St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Conor Sheary is stopped on a breakaway by St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin tries to get through St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford and St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton can't stop St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron for the second goal in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt is stopped by St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel gets hooked by St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn as he tries to score on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel moves the puck past St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner checks St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak in the second period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton stops St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly to win the game 4-3 in the shootout period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel keeps the puck from St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron in the overtime period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton makes a stop on St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons tries to tip the puck past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner can't get the puck past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen keeps the puck from St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fans look for a call in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons gets past St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Vladimir Sobotka grabs a puck out of the air in the third period.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres 4, St. Louis Blues 3, SO
