Democrats choose 22-year-old to run for Senate seat in WNY held by Young

Democratic committee chairmen from four Western New York counties have chosen a 22-year-old Cornell University student to run in a special election Nov. 5 to succeed retiring 57th District State Sen. Catherine Young, R-Olean.

Austin T. Morgan, of Freedom in Cattaraugus County, who expects to graduate from Cornell in June with a bachelor’s degree in human development, is co-president of Cornell Productions, a student-run company that designs venue layouts for events. He also has worked with special needs students as a substitute teacher and teacher aide. Last year he was a session assistant and legislative analyst for State Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens.

The 57th District includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and part of Livingston County. Democratic leaders made their choice after interviewing prospective candidates last week.