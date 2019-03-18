CASARSA, Ann L. (Gianadda)

March 16, 2019 of Snyder, at age 90. Beloved wife of 66 years to Rudolph "Rudy" Casarsa; devoted mother of Catherine (Martin) Cala of Youngstown, OH; Thomas (Mary) Casarsa of Buffalo; Gary (Christine) Casarsa of Great Barrington, MA; Jeffrey (Nicole) Casarsa of Buffalo; mother-in-law of Beth Candino of Clarence; loving grandmother of Cristina, Juliana and Miranda Cala; Victoria, Alexandria and Anna Casarsa; Andrew, Livia and William Casarsa; Nathan and Christopher Casarsa; and Kathryn Casarsa; sister-in-law of Rensa Gianadda; also survived by cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Joseph R. Casarsa; brothers Henry and Edmund Gianadda; and sisters, Olga Rathke and Margaret Riess. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Friday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda. Entombment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diocese of Buffalo Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com