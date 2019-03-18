Buffalo Zoo's Agnes, the giraffe, receiving end of life care

The Buffalo Zoo on Monday said that one of its animals – Agnes, the giraffe – is critically ill and receiving end of life care.

Christian Dobosiewicz, communications manager for the zoo, said the 24-year-old giraffe suffers from advanced arthritis and other health issues that have not been responding to treatment, prompting the tough decision to proceed with end of life care aimed at ensuring the comfort of the animal during what zoo officials anticipate are her final days.

"Agnes has lived a long life and will leave an even longer legacy," said Norah Fletchall, Buffalo Zoo president and chief executive officer, in a statement posted on the zoo's website.

Agnes was born at the Buffalo Zoo on Aug. 8, 1994, and has been a resident at the zoo her entire life.