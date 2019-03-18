BINIEWSKI, Margaret (Plonka)

BINIEWSKI - Margaret (nee Plonka)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Biniewski; loving mother of Pauline (Michael) Goulding and Diane (William) Christensen and the late Frank (Marcelita) Biniewski; cherished grandma of David (Alexandra) Leyh, Sarah Leyh, Matthew Leyh, Thomas Leyh, Michelle (Dustin) Brown and Adrian Biniewski; adored great-grandma of Owen Brysinski, Ava and Brynn Leyh and Cooper and Xander Brown; predeceased by two brothers. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where prayers will be said Thursday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 9:30 am. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com