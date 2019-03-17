WOODSTRA, Maria D. (Dejneka)

WOODSTRA - Maria D. (nee Dejneka)

March 16, 2019, wife of the late Jan Woodstra; beloved mother of Bohdan Dejneka M.D. and the late Walter (Maria) Schawiak; cherished grandmother of Alexander (Hilary) Schawiak of Connecticut and Veronica Schawiak of California. Friends may call Monday from 5-7 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 AM from Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com