WHITNEY, Frieda Louise (Schultze)

Of East Aurora, NY, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leslie A. Whitney; dearest mother of Doty (Joseph Sieber) Whitney and Dottie Whitney-Mussler; beloved grandmother of Caitlin, Nathan, and Lexi; predeceased by five brothers and one sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 AM at Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 East Main St., East Aurora, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Boys & Girls Club of East Aurora, 24 Paine St., East Aurora, NY 14052, appreciated. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.woodfh.com