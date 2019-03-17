WEITZSACKER, F. Paul

WEITZSACKER - F. Paul Age 80, of Lockport, NY, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019; beloved husband of 58 years of Mary Ellen (nee Witter) Weitzsacker; father of Heidi Weitzsacker and Debra (Harry) Ward; grandfather of Michael (Nicole) Weitzsacker, Amanda (Travis) Dodge, and Emily Herman; son of the late Frederick O. and Harriett (nee Pitz) Weitzsacker; brother of David (Maureen) Weitzsacker and the late Calvin Weitzsacker; also survived by five great-grandchildren. Paul graduated from Williamsville South High School. He loved the outdoors and everything associated. He worked many jobs including Sears in Lockport and The Summit Mall; however, he was most well known as a fixture behind the counter at Johnson's Country Store. It's been said he could sell a gun to anyone. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 23rd, at 10 AM at The Tonawandas Sportsmen's Club, 5657 Killian Road, in North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Western New York, 110 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com