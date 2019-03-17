WEBSTER, Kathleen M. (Chalupka)

March 14, 2019. Loving mother of Angel (Michael Mack) Pettengill; grandmother of Alessandra Mack; daughter of Dorothy (late Frank) Chalupka; sister of four sisters and two brothers; predeceased by two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Monday from 2-5 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Erie County Medical Center. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com