WAITE, Anne (Williams)

WAITE - Anne (nee Williams)

Went home to be with her precious Lord, March 14, 2019, of Grand Island. Wife of David A. Waite; mother of Susan (Jeffrey) Rutledge, Rebecca Waite and Catherine (Brian) Prell; nanny to Betsy and John Rutledge, Jonathan and Katie Prell; sister of the late John Williams; aunt of Jill Staggs, Johnny Williams, Jodi Rasmussen, Kristin Ripson, David and Justin Waite; also survived by many dear friends. Memorials services will be held Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 AM at Kenmore Alliance Church, 175 Bonnett Ave., Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 2005 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home.