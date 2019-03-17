VanOCKER, Shawn E.

VanOCKER - Shawn E. Age 41, of Springville, Friday, March 15, 2019, beloved son of Douglas and Candy (nee Kelley) VanOcker; brother of Dawn VanOcker and Christie Dash; grandson of Marlene Kelley; uncle of the late Desiree Marie Dash. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville. Memorials may be made to the West Valley Fire Department. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com