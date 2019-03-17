When will UB men play in NCAA Tournament with TV and ticket info

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team doesn't know who it will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but it knows when.

CBS announced that the UB game against the winner of Wednesday's play-in game between Arizona State and St. John's is scheduled for approximately 4 p.m. ET at BOK Center in Tulsa.

The game will air on TNT. Jim Jackson, Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn will have the call of the game.

The Texas Tech vs. Northern Kentucky game will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on TNT, so the UB game could be delayed.

The BOK Center will host open practice sessions Thursday for all eight teams that begin at noon ET and have free admission.

The UB Ticket Office will start taking ticket order requests at 11 a.m. Monday morning, with orders being fulfilled based on Blue & White Fund Loyalty Point Ranking. You must be an active donor to receive priority.

Tickets are $100 or $66. All orders are for both the first- and second-round game. The second-round game will only be charged should the Bulls move on.