Two report being scammed over infected computers

Scammers who offered to fix infected computers victimized two Lewiston residents during the past month, Lewiston Town Police reported.

A North Eighth Street man told police he hit his computer “help” button in early February and was contacted by someone claiming to be from Vance Data LLC. After he forwarded a $2,900 bank check, the victim said his problem returned. Police said the company’s address was a vacant building.

A Creek Road man told police he was called March 6 by an alleged “Apple security representative” claiming to detect “bad code” on his computer and offering to help him “scrub” the machine. As requested, the victim purchased Google Play gift cards for $500 and $550, which the caller claimed would be reimbursed by Apple. Investigations are continuing.