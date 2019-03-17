Two hurt in shooting at Foundry Suites early Sunday

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said shots were fired during a fight inside the Foundry Suites at 1738 Elmwood Ave. during a large gathering. A 22-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were struck by gunfire.

Both men were transported to ECMC, where the 22-year-old is in stable condition and the 19-year-old is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.