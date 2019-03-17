Deaths Death Notices
TORRES, M. Carmen (Perez)
Of Lackawanna, NY, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rafael Torres; cherished mother of Julieann Torres, Theresa Torres, Amanda (Michael) Klein, and loving dog-mom of Riley; loving grandmother of Joshua Moore; cherished sister of Camille (John Patrick) Henry and the late Jacqueline Bravo; loving aunt of Gregory (Tiffany Jadoo) Bravo and Jason Bravo. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.
