Passed away at his home in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was 65 years old. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Williamsville with his family as a young boy. He graduated from Clarence Central High School. He went on to Florida State University, completing a master's degree in special education. He taught in this field for 32 years. He was a dedicated teacher, an avid gardener, and generous to friends and family. Bill is survived by his children, Benjamin Thon and Catherine (Jonah) Pokipala; one grandson Noah Pokipala; sisters, Ruth and Donna; and his ex-wife and friend, Jeanne Thon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Beverly (Sweet) Thon, and his brother, Russell. A Celebration of a Life well lived was held in Tallahassee.