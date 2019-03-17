THIEL, Naomi E. (Tanner)

Of Hamburg, NY, February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Thiel; dearest mother of Lindy (David) Pfeffer, Cheryl (Gary) Tocin, Melissa (Eugene Koessler) Ferraro; also survived by seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Glenn and Esther (nee Kranz) Tanner; sister of Ruth Tanner (Martin) Isaks. Family and friends are invite to a Celebration of Life at The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY (The World Prayer Center) on Saturday, March 23rd, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Myakka River State Park through friendsofmyakkariver.org. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.