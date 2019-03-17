Teen critically wounded in Foundry Suites shooting called innocent bystander

A teenager was critically wounded when an argument between two young men ended in gunfire early Sunday morning in a crowded Elmwood Avenue hotel room, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in a rented room at the Foundry Suites, 1738 Elmwood, during a gathering in honor of a young girl with as many as 50 people present, according to police.

The 19-year-old teenager, a guest at the party, is believed to be an innocent bystander who had nothing to do with the argument, police said. One of the two young men, a 22-year-old, also was wounded when the argument escalated and the other man pulled out a gun and began shooting.

“There were words exchanged between a couple of older guys, there were some punches, and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting,” said a police source familiar with preliminary details of the incident.

The 19-year-old, who is in Erie County Medical Center, remained in critical condition Sunday. The wounded 22-year-old, also at ECMC, was listed in stable condition.

Homicide Squad and Gun Violence Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, but police had not yet determined a reason for the argument or whether the shooting was gang related.

Police spokesman Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said it was estimated that 40 to 50 people were at the gathering.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.