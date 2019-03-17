SZYMKOWSKI, Raymond J.

SZYMKOWSKI - Raymond J. Of Lancaster, NY. March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice (Nowak) and the late Virginia (Nichter) and companion of the late Mary Schuman; loving father of Paul (Lisa), Daniel (Cheryl) and Elaine (Shaun) Walsh; grandfather of Michael, Patrick, Kevin, Derek, Katelyn, and Jenna; step-father of Alan (Annmarie), Gerald (Kim), Paul (Karen) and David (Margaruite) Nichter; predeceased by four brothers and one sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc., Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY Tuesday morning at 10 AM, please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Little Portion Friary, 1305 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com