STEWARD, Alton L.

STEWARD - Alton L. March 15, 2019, at age 71, beloved husband of the late Shirley M. (nee McDougald) Steward; devoted father of Monica (Charles) Colston, Allita Steward and Dana (Walter) Kemp; loving grandfather of Drew and Stella Kemp, Joshua and John Colston; also survived by siblings and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., (near W. Ferry St) and on Friday from 10-11 AM at Ephesus Ministries, 341 Grider St., Buffalo where services will follow 11 AM. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com