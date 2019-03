SMITH, Ann W. (Wilson)

March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald R. Smith; dear sister of Andrew (Amanda) Wilson; aunt of Victoria and Timothy Wilson. Services will be held at a later day and time to be announced. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com