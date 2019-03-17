SCOTT - John H. "Jack"

Of North Tonawanda, NY, Jack Scott, 92, died on March 5, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Tonawanda in 1926 and raised in North Tonawanda, the 6th child of Harry and Laura Scott. Jack served in the Army during WW II, both in Italy and in Durham, NC. He was co-owner and mechanic of Palott Automotive at Oliver and Tremont, in North Tonawanda, for decades before retiring. Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ida (Mercurio) Scott; children John (Amy) Scott, Dawn (Tim) Becker, Jeri (Larry) Bowden, Jamie (Patty) Scott, and Joel (Julie) Scott; grandchildren Sarah-Jane Mucha, Joe

Scott, Abby Scott, Jake Scott, Steven Becker, Katelyn Ramsey, Laura Gondhino, Rachel Bowden, Justin Scott, Jackie Guard, Jessica Scott, and Elizabeth Scott; seven great-grandchildren, and dear friends Tom Logan and Michael Cox. Jack enjoyed

hotrods his entire life, most recently with the FreeWheelers car club. He enjoyed people, especially his family, neighbors and friends, and would help wherever possible. His faith in Jesus Christ was always his confidence in the life to come. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal." A Celebration will be held at the family's convenience.