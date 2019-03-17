SCHMIDT, Paul A., Major USAF, Retired

SCHMIDT - Paul A., Major USAF, Retired March 11, 2019, in Boynton Beach, FL, at age 87, beloved husband of 64 years to Joyce (nee Jeffirs) Schmidt; devoted father of Anne (Sean) O'Shaughnessy, Karen (Roger) Baldwin, Susan (Tony) Byrne, Lynn (Charlie) O'Shea and Sandra (Blaise Cacciola) Schmidt; loving grandfather of Sean (Jen), Ryan (Lauren) O'Shaughnessy, Kelly (Will) Pinkston, Kaitlin, Brian, Patrick Byrne, Erin, Shannon, Eamonn O'Shea, Mario and Vincent Cacciola; cherished great-grandfather of Jack, James, Claire and Kate O'Shaughnessy; dear brother of Barbara (Richard) Hagele; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd). Services will be private. If desired, memorials may be made in Paul's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave,, New York, NY 10065.