SCHMIDT - Kenneth W. Of West Seneca, NY, March 13, 2019. Beloved father of Kenneth M., Kristen, and Jeffrey Schmidt; loving grandfather of Lorraine Clarke; son of the late Kenneth and Shirley Schmidt. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Friday at 3 PM at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY. Ken was an active member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ and a life member of Vigilant and Hillcrest Fire Companies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Church of Christ. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME.